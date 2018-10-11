One Injured When Explosion Rips Apart Boyle Heights Home - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

One Injured When Explosion Rips Apart Boyle Heights Home

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Kitchen Controversies
    KNBC-TV
    Part of a home was damaged Thursday Oct. 11, 2018 in an explosion that injured one person in Boyle Heights.

    A 45-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday after an explosion that blew out a wall and part of the roof at a Boyle Heights home.

    Firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Lorena Street at about 12:30 p.m. Details about the explosion were not immediately available, but aerial video showed part of the house's roof missing.

    One side of the single-story house also appeared to have been damaged in the blast. 

    A person at a nearby business told NBC4 there was a loud explosion at a house in the area. The witness said firefighters pulled one person from the house. 

    The cause of the explosion was not immediately available.

    Refresh this page for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices