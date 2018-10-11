One Injured When Explosion Rips Apart Boyle Heights Home

A 45-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday after an explosion that blew out a wall and part of the roof at a Boyle Heights home.
Firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Lorena Street at about 12:30 p.m. Details about the explosion were not immediately available, but aerial video showed part of the house's roof missing.
One side of the single-story house also appeared to have been damaged in the blast.
A person at a nearby business told NBC4 there was a loud explosion at a house in the area. The witness said firefighters pulled one person from the house.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately available.
