Box Truck Explodes in Boyle Heights, Leaving Large Debris Field, Police Say

A box truck likely hauling propane crashed into a gas station, and exploded, police said Dec. 14, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

A large debris field was left on a Boyle Heights street next to a Starbucks after a box truck exploded, police said.

The debris field at Olympic Boulevard and Soto Street caused a traffic mix-up after the box truck collided with a gas station.

A large crowd gathered in the area just before 6 p.m., as trucks and other vehicles were covered in materials. The hollowed out husk of what once was the box truck was parked at the Shell station after the blast.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department also said no active fire was reported.

LAPD said the explosion was possibly caused by a propane tank the box truck was hauling.

While police encouraged everyone to avoid the area, they said there was no risk or threat to the public.