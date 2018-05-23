Pomona School Shooting Threat Prompts Extra Police Presence

Extra security and police will patrol Diamond Ranch High School Wednesday after graffiti threatening a school shooting was found the day prior.

The threat was found written on a bathroom wall and was widely circulated on social media. Although police deemed the threat as not credible, extra security was promised while officials investigate the threat, according to Lt. Avila of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Walnut Station.

The threatening graffiti read, "school shooting tmrw (sic) here at 9 a.m. 5/23."

Parents were notified of the threat on the school’s Twitter account. The school did not advise to keep students at home, but acknowledged parents may.

The graffiti has since been taken down. Officials are investigating the threat.



