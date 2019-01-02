Eye Art at a Rare Wednesday Open Day, at LACMA

Need to soak in art on the Miracle Mile? Find your midweek chance, on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

What to Know Wednesday, Jan. 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular admission applies

Next free LACMA day: Jan. 21, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Mondays get a bad rap, or at least a widely known reputation, for being the day when an attraction must shutter, all to spiffy up after a busy weekend and prepare for another week.

But that's not the case at the Los Angeles Museum of Art, on the Miracle Mile, where Wednesday has long been its gate's-are-locked moment to take a breather, do what needs to be done, and to prepare for another six days of receiving art-loving guests.

Wednesday, in short, is needed to dust those frames, proverbially and not.

Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 will be different, however: LACMA is open, a rare midweek event for the mid-city museum, and while admission is not free, much will be gained by a visit.

Why do we make such a lofty claim? Well, in a short word, art. Or, to put it like LACMA puts it on its site, "(s)tart 2019 off with art!"

That's a solid plan. As solid? Knowing the hours: The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 in the evening.

As for those famous free days at the mondo art museum, which is also home to the always-free-to-see "Levitated Mass" as well "Urban Light"?

One is coming right up, on Monday, Jan. 21. It's a Target Free Holiday Monday, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations