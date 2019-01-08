Eye 'Drunk History' Dioramas at The Paley Center

Dioramas taking on the new episodes of "Drunk History" on Comedy Central? See them, for free, from Jan. 9 through 20 at the Beverly Hills TV museum.

What to Know The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills

Jan. 9-20

Free

Dioramas, as a rule, are associated with museums, with educational institutions, and with those places that seek to provide us a window into another time, or a scientific theory, or an important moment.

Moments presented in detailed and static form, that is. And miniatures sometimes play a part, too.

Dioramas are not fusty, so no one should make such a claim, and their moment to break big, as an expression of cultural importance, is on the precipice.

Look to The Paley Center of Media, in Beverly Hills, which will feature a number of dioramas depicting scenes of wayback times, or not-so-wayback times, as drolly expressed by Comedy Central's "Drunk History."

If you like your har-di-hars and your historical tales in equal measure, then you surely know this series, a "liquored-up narration of our nation's history."

It began in 2013, and is now headed, laughing all the way, into its sixth season, beginning on Jan. 15, 2109.

And we don't truck out "laughing" lightly; the show got its satirical start on "Funny or Die." (That's a correct and unliquored-up retellng of the facts, by the by.)

But how to fully ponder each fresh episode of the upcoming season at length? Without having to hit the pause button and think about each line in each show?

By observing every episode of the upcoming run in its stationary diorama form.

That's right: "Drunk History" has now met the history-loving diorama, and, well, history may never be the same.

The dates to see the dioramas are Jan. 9 through 20, the place, as mentioned, is The Paley Center, and the cost to do so?

Free, free, free.

History-minded humor-loving people, your day to diorama-it-up, mirthfully, is here. Or will be, if you head to Beverly Hills from Jan. 9 through 20.

