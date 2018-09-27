What to Know Greg Alyn Carlson, 46, is wanted for a July 2017 sexual assault at a West Los Angeles home

He was arrested in September 2017, but later released on bond

He traveled to South Carolina and Florida, but investigators said he could be anywhere

A man who became the target of a cross-country search after a sexual assault in the West Los Angeles area was added to the FBI's list of its ten most-wanted fugitives, the agency announced Thursday.

Greg Alyn Carlson, 46, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while using a weapon during a July 13, 2017 burglary. He was arrested by Los Angeles police in two months later, but was released on bond.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for his captured.

Carlson allegedly struck the woman in her head with gun in the West Los Angeles attack.

"He broke into a house, viciously attacked a woman when she returned home," said LAPD Captain Billy Hayes.

Carlson traveled to South Carolina, but likely left the state with a stolen handgun, rental car and large amount of cash, the FBI said. Agents said they're not sure how he obtained so much money, adding that he might have worked as an actor when he lived in Southern California.

In November 2017, he was seen in Hoover, Alabama, where he led police on a high-speed pursuit. Police called off the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Investigators said he traveled to Florida and was last seen Nov. 30, 2017 in Daytona Beach.

"He's gone off the radar, like many people do," said Hayes. "He's just disappeared from there. He just kind of blends in."

He could be in any state and might have traveled internationally. He was last seen in a 2017 Hyundai Accent rental car with South Carolina plates

He has also resided in the Southern California seaside communities of Santa Monica and Redondo Beach.

The 2017 arrest marked the first time he had been arrested for a felony crime. Carlson was previously arrested for a misdemeanor in Beverly Hills.

He might be behind additional sexual assaults, investigators said.

"While the FBI publicizes hundreds of fugitives at any given time, the List of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives is reserved for a select few who need to be taken off the streets based on their horrible crimes and where widespread publicity can play an important role," said Paul D. Delacourt, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. "Greg Alyn Carlson joins the notorious Top Ten list because he is considered an enemy to the public and we believe his violence may escalate. My hope is that his photograph will be viewed by many on the Internet, on every phone, in every newspaper and on television sets across the world until he is caught."