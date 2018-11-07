FBI Serving Search Warrant at City Hall Office, Home of LA Councilman Huizar

Councilman Jose Huizar speaks at The Midnight Mission's 11th Annual Golden Hearts Awards on May 9, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

FBI agents were at the home and City Hall office of Los Angeles council member Wednesday serving an unspecified search warrant, law enforcement sources told NBC Investigations.

The federal warrant is being served at the office and home of Councilman Jose Huizar, law enforcement sources familiar with the case told NBC Investigations.

FBI officials had no immediate comment on whose office or offices were being searched or which individuals may be the targeted of the search because the warrant is sealed. There is no known threat to the public, according to the sources.

No arrest appears imminent in the case, according to two law enforcement sources, and it was unclear what agents were searching for.

The Los Angeles Times reported that agents were seen carrying boxes out of the office. Aerial video showed agents filling boxes at the council member's home.

NBC4 has reached out to Huizar's office for comment.

Huizar was elected to the council in 2005. He represents the Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock and downtown Los Angeles areas.

Huizar was the target of two recent lawsuits by two former employees who accused him of doctoring his schedule in an attempt to hide information from the media.

His wife, Richelle Huizar, is running in the 2020 election to succeed him in Los Angeles' 14th District. Jose Huizar will term-out at that time.

Stephen Kaufman, an attorney for Huizar, told City News Service he was monitoring the situation, but had no further comment. Huizar has denied the accusations contained in both lawsuits.

NBC4's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.