FDA Recalls Tattoo Inks Contaminated With Microorganisms

The Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of three types of tattoo inks because they are contaminated with microorganisms Wednesday.

Consumers, tattoo artists and retailers were being warned of serious injury from use of the tainted tattoo inks. Contaminated tattoo inks can cause infections and lead to serious health injuries when injected into the skin since there is an increased risk of infection when the skin barrier is broken, the FDA said in a statement.

The symptoms of tattoo-ink-associated infections include the appearance of rashes and lesions consisting of red papules in the area where the ink has been applied, the FDA said.

The following inks have been recalled because they are contaminated with microorganisms:

74-Year-Old Man Pushed Off of a Bus Died From Injuries

Shocking video released by the Las Vegas police shows 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop shoving 74-year-old Serge Fournier off a bus during an argument. Fournier died of his injuries. (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots)

Dynamic Color - Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc (lots 12024090 and 12026090)

Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone's Ink) (lot 10.19.18)

The FDA advised avoiding using or selling the aforementioned products due to risk of infection and injury.

For the full news release from the FDA, click here.