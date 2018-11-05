Fa, La, Yum: Mmm Over Disneyland's 2018 Holiday Treats

The question isn't "do you or do you not churro?" It's more like "how many more days do you have to wait before chowing down on the specialty churros that pop up, with festive and flavorful cheer, at Disneyland Resort each holiday season?" The answer to that question is a happy one: Not long at all. Holidays at Disneyland Resort debut on Friday, Nov. 9 for a two-month run of decorations, big trees, the famous Christmas Fantasy Parade, and so. Many. Eats.



To peruse eats that deserve such a dramatic introduction now, scroll on now and daydream about your next churro, your next Mickey-cute cookie, and all of those stick-to-the-ribs meals that are part of the pop-up menu at the Anaheim destination. Holidays at Disneyland Resort jingle-jingle from Nov. 9, 2018 through Jan. 6, 2019.