Man Accused of Raping Seven Women While Posing as Ride-Share Driver

The attacks were reported from October 2016 to January in several Los Angeles County communities

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published at 10:26 AM PST on Feb 27, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    A man charged with raping seven women is accused of posing as a ride-share driver during the crimes over span of 15 months in Southern California. 

    Nicolas Morales, 44, of Santa Clarita was charged with 27 felony counts, including nine count of forcible oral copulation, six counts of rape, five counts of sodomy by use of force, four counts of sexual penetration by foreign object and other charges. The attacker used a knife in some of the attacks, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

    Arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday. Prosecutors are asking that bond be set at $10.3 million. 

    The attacks occurred between October 2016 and January 2018, according to the district attorney's office. The suspect posed as a ride-share driver to lure victims throughout Los Angeles County, including in the communities of Alhambra, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Los Angeles.

    Morales has been assigned a public defender who declined to comment on the case. 

