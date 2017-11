Husband-and-wife Alyssa and Mike Bordonaro run The Hawk Pros, a bird-abatement business.

They use a team of hawks to scare away nuisance birds like seagulls and pigeons in public spaces around Southern California. The Bordonaros count Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the U.S. Bank Tower and the city of Oxnard among their clients.

Check out photos of the couple and their birds of prey.

