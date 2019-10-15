Fall Meets Winter When Pumpkins Festoon Santa's Village

Pumpkins to choose, pumpkin painting, face painting, and other fall-tastic fun times await, up the mountain, over the final weekends of October 2019.

What to Know SkyPark at Santa's Village

Oct. 19-20, 26-27

$42 adult, $32 child, $32 senior

Much foofaraw is made over the fact that Christmas can cozily bump up against Halloween, as easily as a peppermint candy squashes against a pumpkin truffle in the goodie jar.

We see snowman ornaments for sale at the store in October, and make-your-own-stocking tutorials, and even hear carols over loudspeakers.

And while the yuletide does cameo in autumn now and then, it is a rarer cirucumstance when fall finds itself in Christmastime's territory.

Nope, we're not talking about carving jack o'lanterns on Christmas Eve, but we are singing the sweet praises of Pumpkins in the Pines, the Christmas-iest pumpkin patch in all of California, and probably beyond.

For this is a pumpkin play place that is popping up in none other than Skypark at Santa's Village, the merry, mid-century clutch of cottages that have a certain North Pole-y style.

True, the Lake Arrowhead-close attraction mainly keeps to Christmas-cute activities, but, over a few weekends in October, Santa's Village will be all about pumpkin painting, an artisan vendor fair, and the pleasures of a fall festival among the fir trees.

The candy canes and other end-of-the-year touches still seem Christmassy, but there'll be plenty of orange-y gourds and leafy loveliness about, enough to remind you that it is, for sure, autumn.

Not to mention that visiting the Lake Arrowhead area, and neighboring Big Bear, too, later in October promises some fall foliage sightings.

Tempted to pumpkin-it-up within caroling distance of Santa's Workshop?

It's a mash-up of two titans, of fanciful fall details and elven charm, in a chillier clime. So wear your pumpkin patch pants and your favorite sweater for your trip to Halloween, by way of Christmas, near Lake Arrowhead.

