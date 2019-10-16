Fall for Seasonal Cupcakes at Sprinkles

Craving a cupcake with Oreo oomph? Or perhaps a classic pumpkin? Sprinkles can set you up, sweet-toothers (just check the dates first before you hit your local bakery).

What to Know Double Stuffed with Orange Oreos Cupcakes (Oct. 29-31)

Pumpkin Cupcakes (Through Nov. 30)

Prices vary by bakery

You can summer, and you can spring, and you can winter, and you can even fall for something.

Falling for something might be the nicest of all, for it means you've become a bit besotted by a lovely item, foodstuff, idea, or fill-in-the-blank.

And when it is fall, and you fall for something that has frosting, and flavor, and a lot of photo-ready picture-o-sity? That's even better.

Sprinkles Cupcakes has a pair of perfectly autumn-appetizing eats on the menu this month, with one appearing right around Halloween, for three short and sweet days, and the other lasting through Thanksgiving, and just a few days beyond.

The Halloween goodie? It's the Double Stuffed with Orange Oreos. It's an "(o)range vanilla buttercream-filled chocolate cake lined with a Halloween Oreo cookie crust, topped with orange vanilla buttercream frosting and an Oreo crumble rim."

There's a bat topper, too, to up the Hween-style cred.

Snatch one, or a dozen, from Oct. 29 through 31. Prices will vary by Sprinkles bakery, but expect to pay $4.95 to $5.95 per cupcake.

And adding a quintessential autumn-spicy flavor to the cupcake scene? It's a classic Pumpkin, which you can find at your local Sprinkles through the final day of November 2019.

Yes, the frosting is cream cheese, and, for sure, there are lots of cozy spices involved, including cinnamon.

The price? It runs from $4.50 to $5.50, depending upon the bakery location.

There are other ghoulie goodies popping up at Sprinkles cupcakeries, so prepare to fall a little, or a lot, for some luscious seasonal treats.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations