Family Dog Stolen in Long Beach

The family has been posting flyers with a $2,000 reward for the return of their pet.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes / Hetty Chang

Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Family's Dog Stolen in Long Beach

    A family's pet dog was stolen after two women assaulted a 73-year-old man in Long Beach.

    (Published 1 minute ago)

    A 73-year-old man was assaulted and had his pet dog stolen while taking a walk in the city of Long Beach Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

    Police responded to a call about an armed robbery at approximately noon in the 800 block of Molino Ave.

    A white vehicle pulled up next to the man when two women got out of the car, pushed the man down and took his dog. The man injured his knee and back.

    The two women then fled the scene.

    The family has been posting flyers with a $2,000 reward for the return of their pet “Chewie,” a 3-year-old Maltese Yorkie mix.

    “I'm devastated i can't believe how cruel our world is,” said Ana Licea, the dog’s owner. “So sad how the world has come to be like this - you can't even feel safe to walk your dog on the street.”

    “Please bring back my dog - he's my family,” Licea said. “I just want him back.”

    Some neighbors believe they saw the two female suspects in the area earlier asking for money. They are believed to have been in a white fiat.

