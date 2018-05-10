Family, Friends to Replace Cross Stolen from Teen's Memorial

An Inland Empire mother is outraged after someone vandalized her son's roadside memorial.



A 17-year-old boy was killed by a hit-and-run driver last month and now someone has stolen the custom-made cross from his memorial that was dedicated to him.

Family members say it was still there on Saturday, but by Sunday it was gone.

"When we needed him he was always there for us," said Cidonia Torres, the victim's mom. "He knew when mama wasn't having a good day he was there to get me happy again."

It's been about a month since Jeremiah Ramirez was killed and Torres says the heartache of losing her firstborn child has only gotten worse.

"I'm not going to be able to experience [Jeremiah's] prom, his graduation, going to college you know," said Torres. "That's very hurtful for me."

Jeremiah was killed while riding home on a skateboard. The crash took place on Redlands Boulevard near Bryn Mawr Avenue. His friends and fellow students at Orangewood High School continue to come by the memorial to pay tribute to him.

"He was one of the best kids I've ever met," said Keanu Hairrell, victim's friend. "Always had a smile, he was the coolest kid ever."

One friend even made a cross by hand and placed it at the memorial but over the weekend someone stole it.

"I was very upset I mean that's so disrespectful that's very shameful," said Torres. She says whoever took the cross, peeled off the pictures of her son and left them on the ground.

"It's hard to see that people could be so mean like that," said Torres. "It's terrible how this world is. You just don't do things like that."

With Mother's Day just around the corner, Torres says she is hoping the thief returns the cross and the driver who killed her son is identified and arrested so Jeremiah can rest in peace.

"I truly miss him," said Torres. "We all miss him very much it is very hard for us."

Even if the cross isn't returned a new one is being made right now.

As for the hit and run driver, if you have any information about the case call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.