Family Members Mourn Loss of Little Harlee Ferris

Harlee Ferris was struck and killed a day before her 2nd birthday.

Family members are mourning the death of little Harlee Ferris who was hit as she and her father crossed the street in Whittier, killed just a day before her 2nd birthday.

The girl's father is in critical condition. Robert Ferris is in a medically-induced coma, awaiting a number of surgeries to save his life.

"She loved to dance. She loved to jump. She loved to play. We are really going to miss her," Winnie Wilson, an aunt.

Harlee's family says she was also holding her father, Robert's hand, when the driver of a silver Lexus struck them as they tried to make it home, across Santa Gertrudes Avenue in Whittier.

Father, 2-Year-Old Struck By Car

A father and his 2-year-old daughter were struck by a car in Whittier while crossing a dark street. Kim Tobin reports for NBC4 Nov. 4, 2018. (Published Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018)

The toys they had just won at Seaworld were thrown across the street. Outside of UCI Medical Center Harlee's family is praying for her father to pull through.

They plan to return Tuesday night to the dark street where father and daughter were struck to remember Harlee's young life and to show that crosswalks and more lights are long overdue.

The driver of the Lexus did stay on the scene. Investigators say he was distraught.

It does not appear alcohol, drugs or speed played a factor. Harlee's family has set up a gofundme account.