Family Pleads for Help to Solve Son's 2007 Murder

Joey Lopez, 19, was murdered on Aug. 25, 2007. On Thursday, May 10, 2018, the Ontario Police Department announced a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect in the investigation.

As Mother's Day approaches, a San Bernardino County family is seeking justice for their son's 2007 murder.

Joey Lopez, who was 19 years old at the time of his death, was at a party in the 600 block of E. Boxwood Court, on August 25, 2007.

Shortly before midnight, a fight broke out and an unknown suspect fired several shots. Lopez was struck multiple times and died at a local hospital.

The police have continued with the investigation since then, but it remains unsolved. That is why the Ontario Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in this investigation.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the case to call the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711 or Detective Wright at 909-395-2878.