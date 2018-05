Thinking about getting a puppy? Here are some tips for avoiding pet adoption scams. (Published 5 hours ago)

Pet owners reached out to the I-Team with complaints about a local dog rescue.

One woman says she never got the dog she paid to rescue, and another said she was given fake vet records.

Pet Owners Say Local Dog Rescue Scammed Them

