Family Seeks Justice for Man Shot and Killed by Police

Christian Escobedo died in a police shooting Jan. 14. His family says they want a transparent investigation into his shooting.

Around 50 people rallied in front of the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollenbeck Division Saturday morning to protest a shooting that killed a 22-year-old man.

"We demand justice for Christian," shouted the large crowd.

The crowd was calling for justice for Christian Escobedo, who officers shot and killed Jan. 14th while responding to a call in Montecito Heights.

The LAPD said Escobedo was armed with a handgun when the police shooting occurred, but his family believes the circumstances of his death are suspicious.

Officers said Escobedo and another male were found sleeping on the ground behind a parked car. When police approached them, the other male ran from the area.

Escobedo's friends said Escobedo didn't have a car and was making the long walk from El Monte to his home in Happy Valley when he got tired and fell asleep.

"He was actually visiting some friends. He tried getting a couple calls to get home; unfortunately, he couldn't get a hold of anybody and just started walking," said family friend Johnny Guerra. "By the time he reached where he was at, where the officers killed him, he was too tired to keep going and was only a few blocks away from home."

The LA County District Attorney's office and the Board of Police Commissioners are investigating the shooting. Family members say they want to see an objective and transparent investigation.