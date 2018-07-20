Family and Friends Say Goodbye to Anthony Avalos

Early Friday morning, July 20, 2018, relatives and friends of Anthony Avalos met at the Saint Junípero Serra Parish, in Quartz Hill, for his funeral service.



Anthony Avalos, 10, was allegedly tortured to death by his mother, Heather Barron, and her boyfriend, Kareem Leiva. The boy was taken to the hospital, unconscious, on June 19 but died the next day.



Both Barron and Leiva have been charged with murder and torture in the child's death. Relatives of Anthony question the work of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) on their protection of him.



Those who attended the funeral services were asked by the family to wear superheroes t-shirts in honor of Anthony.



Below are some photos that were taken before and after the services.