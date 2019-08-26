Fan Costumes Cast a Spell at D23 Expo

Wearing a frock that has fabric themed to the Jungle Cruise during your visit to Disneyland park? It's a common and colorful practice nowadays, for people to dress in honor of their favorite characters or attractions. But mavens of the Mouse went far further in the get-fancy department, in terms of what they wore to D23 Expo.



The world's largest Disney convention spread its wings at the Anaheim Convention Center from Aug. 23-25, 2019. Movie star sightings, merch-cool booths, and activities aplenty filled out the sparkly schedule, but, for sure, the fan costumes took the cake.



Admire just a few of these astounding outfits, then decide how you'll up your own game, garment-wise, on your next visit to the famous theme park. Or, even better, when D23 Expo returns in two years.