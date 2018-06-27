Fans Cry Foul Over Tanacon Debacle

Tana Mongeau is a YouTube star with millions of loyal followers, so when she announced an alternative-style YouTuber convention called "Tanacon," plenty of her 3.5 million fans lined up and bought tickets.

The lines outside the Anaheim Marriott Suites on Friday were so long that NBC4 found a couple fans that stood in line for seven hours after paying $75 per ticket.

The long lines and crowds grew so large that security called it off. YouTube stars promised to feature like Shane Dawson were nowhere to be found, and the long lines outside only hinted at the turmoil inside.

Comparisons to the now infamous Frye Fest are natural and ubiquitous, but fans are still upset at Tanacon.

