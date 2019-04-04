Fans Petition to Rename Intersection in Honor of Nipsey Hussle

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 01: People mourn for rapper Nipsey Hussle on April 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The Grammy-nominated artist was gunned down in broad daylight in front of The Marathon Clothing store he founded in 2017 on the day he was scheduled to meet with Los Angeles Police Department brass to discuss ways of stopping gang violence. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Image)

Days after the shooting death of rapper and philanthropist Nipsey Hussle, fans created an online petition to rename the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard Slauson Avenue to Nipsey Hussle Blvd.

Approximately 360,000 people have already signed the petition, which was created by the Najee Ali Youth Foundation only a day after Hussle was killed.

"I knew Nipsey Hussle personally," the petition reads. "He wasn't just a rapper. He was a community icon."

The community of South Los Angeles is directing the petition to Los Angeles city councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson who represents the city's Eighth District. Harris-Dawson's district includes the neighborhoods of Baldwin Hills, Crenshaw, Jefferson Park, West Adams and other communities.

Councilman Harris-Dawson posted on his social media a heartfelt message the day Hussle was shot and killed outside his Marathon clothing store in the Hyde Park commercial plaza. A suspect was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder in what police described as a personal dispute.

"From the beginning, Nipsey Hussle has been a critical part of #DestinationCrenshaw," he said. "Rest in Power Nip!."

Destination Crenshaw is a community project that, according to their website, that will use Crensaw Boulevard as a space for public art and streetscape design. The project's goal is to celebrate the contributions of the black community in Los Angeles.

The petition urges the public to call or email Harris-Dawson to show support of the renaming of the interesection.

In the comments section of the petition, community members share their reasons for signing and describe the late rapper as "one of us."

"He cared, he listened and told his story also and we understood him," Michele Wedlow wrote. "He will truly be missed! Fly High King!"

Another comment read, "Nip was influential to his community and was slain in the same neighborhood that he helped uplift and meant so much to us," Brendon Sweatman wrote. "Let his name and legacy be remembered every time someone drives down the Blvd. The Marathon Continues."

The petition can be found here.