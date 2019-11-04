'Fantastic'-ally Huge Humanoids Now Downtown

Artist Amanda Parer's "Fantastic Planet" is on view at FIGat7th through Sunday, Nov. 10.

What to Know FIGat7th

Through Nov. 10, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Free

Coming across a colossal figure, one that is wonderfully strange and highly photographable and even a pinch peculiar?

We become accustomed to such sights as October winds down. It might be the inflatable ghost in our neighbor's yard or the over-sized pumpkin topping the local car wash or another fanciful icon adding an air of spookiness to an unspooky location.

November, however, doesn't typically deliver such thrills, at least before Thanksgiving (when loads of big floats and mega balloons make the scene in various holiday parades).

But the eleventh month is already going the eye-popping route, at least at FIGat7th.

For that's where four "giant humanoids" are now on display, through Nov. 10, upping the air of oddness, and all-out beauty, at the DTLA destination.

The display is free to see.

Australian artist Amanda Parer takes her ambitious inspiration from the 1973 film "Fantastic Planet," which is the name of this pop-up show. Her "edgy and ephemeral artworks explore the natural world, its fragility and our role within it," so ponder that as you stroll by these sizable creations.

They're creations that are often displayed in urban settings, making the nature-city dichotomy even more striking.

As for how you're invited to interact with these figures? Selfies are absolutely fine, as is "light touching" (and "(g)entle hugs" are welcome, too).

Gentility is the order of the day when interacting with these "gentle giants" that do glow from within.

And speaking of their glow? "Fantastic Planet" is on view from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m daily, through Nov. 10, so do stop by after sundown if you'd like to see these whimsical beings lit in all of their gargantuan, picture-ready glory.

