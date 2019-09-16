Fantastical Pumpkins to Festoon Fairplex

What to Know Fairplex in Pomona

Oct. 10-Nov. 3, 2019

$20 adult weekend night; $17 weeknight special

Finding the first crocus of spring?

That doesn't happen all that often around Southern California, though spying the first wisteria flower or jacaranda bloom is probably a must-do for people who watch for the change in seasons.

Finding the first pumpkin on a neighbor's porch?

That's rather easier, and it is a sight that usually happens in the second half of September among those households that can't wait for Halloween.

So have you spied your first pumpkin yet this year?

You can spy several hundred, all carved to the hilt, if you roll for the Fairplex in Pomona beginning on Oct. 10, 2019. For that's when Pumpkin Nights, a "(j)ourney through 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins," will begin to glow.

It's a flickery feast for the eye, but it isn't solely about single pumpkins sitting there, doing their all-alone thing. Rather, several pumpkin "sculptures" make for fabulous snapshots, with dragons and other whimsical figures formed out of several gourds grouped together.

One other notion that will put a glow in the heart of gourd groupies? This is a nightly happening, from Oct. 10 through Nov. 3, if you're keen to view it on a weekday.

You'll also be keen to learn that there are "Weekday Night Owl Specials," deals that shave a few bucks off the weekend prices.

And that weekend price? It's $20 per adult, a bit less for kids.

Even if you haven't spied your first porch-based pumpkin of the season yet, you can get your ticket to Pumpkin Nights now, and dream of the day, er, evening when you gambol into this happy gourdland, one that will really jumpstart that Halloween feeling for fall lovers.

