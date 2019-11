Stretches of both side of the 5 Freeway are closed early Friday Nov. 8, 2019 due to crashes in the Newhall Pass.

Section of the 5 Freeway are closed early Friday due to crashes in the Granada Hills area.

One of the crashes involved a fatality and several cars. Lanes on the southbound 5 Freeway might be closed for hours near the 405 Freeway interchange due to the crash investigation.

Additional cars may have crashed into the existing accident

Around 528am, a grey sedan weaved across from the right shoulder to the hov lane and hit all the cars involved

1 person reported dead at scene

Requesting for hard closure of lanes 3-6

Unknown duration

What led up to the crash is unknown

Another crash was reported on the northbound side of the freeway.

