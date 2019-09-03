Two Killed in a Fiery Rollover Crash on Pasadena Street - NBC Southern California
Conception Boat Fire Tragedy
Two Killed in a Fiery Rollover Crash on Pasadena Street

The 2016 Toyota Corolla ended up on a sidewalk on Orange Grove Boulevard

By Jonathan Lloyd and Oleevia Woo

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Two Killed in Fiery Pasadena Crash

    Two men were killed in the crash on Orange Grove Boulevard. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA on Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019.

    (Published 20 minutes ago)

    Two men died and two others were hospitalized when a car crashed into a metal pole late Monday and rolled over on a sidewalk in Pasadena.

    The crash involving a 2016 Toyota Corolla happened at about 11 p.m. on Orange Grove Boulevard between Rosemont and Pasadena avenues. Four men were in the car, which overturned on sidewalk.

    Two men died at the scene. Their identities were not immediately available.

    The other occupants were hospitalized in stable condition after the single-car crash.

    Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

    Orange Grove Boulevard was closed for the investigation.  

