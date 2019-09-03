Two Killed in a Fiery Rollover Crash on Pasadena Street

Two men were killed in the crash on Orange Grove Boulevard. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA on Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019.

Two men died and two others were hospitalized when a car crashed into a metal pole late Monday and rolled over on a sidewalk in Pasadena.

The crash involving a 2016 Toyota Corolla happened at about 11 p.m. on Orange Grove Boulevard between Rosemont and Pasadena avenues. Four men were in the car, which overturned on sidewalk.

Two men died at the scene. Their identities were not immediately available.

The other occupants were hospitalized in stable condition after the single-car crash.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Orange Grove Boulevard was closed for the investigation.