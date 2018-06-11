Double Fatal Crash Shuts Down SB Lanes on 5 Freeway in Arleta - NBC Southern California
Double Fatal Crash Shuts Down SB Lanes on 5 Freeway in Arleta

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Two people died in a crash involving three vehicles on the southbound 5 Freeway Monday night and causing a total shutdown of the southbound lanes per the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    Two additional people sufferred injuries that were not expected to be life threatening.

    As traffic backed up, vehicles began to use the onramp to exit the freeway while California Highway Patrol blocked off vehicles from getting on the freeway to avoid any other potential crashes with the vehicles looking to escape the buildup.

