A motorist was killed early Thursday on the southbound 110 Freeway near the transition to the 405 Freeway, prompting a closure until further notice.

Officials received notice of the fatal crash at 3:43 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kimball.

Upon arrival, CHP and Los Angeles County Fire Department found the 26-year-old victim dead in his vehicle. The victim crashed into the center divider for unknown reasons.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.