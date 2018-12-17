Pickup Driver Arrested in Crash That Killed Woman in Hatchback - NBC Southern California
Pickup Driver Arrested in Crash That Killed Woman in Hatchback

The pickup and Honda Fit collided on Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Woodland Hills

By Jonathan Lloyd and Annette Arreola

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    The driver of a pickup was arrested Monday morning after a crash that killed a woman driving a hatchback in Woodland Hills, authorities said.

    The crash was reported at 1:47 a.m. on Topanga Canyon Boulevard at De La Osa Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The woman, a Tarzana resident in her 40s who was driving a Honda Fit, died at the scene. 

    The Dodger RAM driver was injured, but details about his condition were not immediately available. The driver was traveling at about 60 mph in a 40 mph zone at the time of the crash, investigators said.

    Police said he was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol.

    The road was closed for the investigation.

