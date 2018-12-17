Pickup Driver Arrested in Crash That Killed Woman in Hatchback

A pickup driver was arrested in a crash that killed a hatchback driver. Annette Arreola reports for Today in LA on Monday Dec. 17, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

The driver of a pickup was arrested Monday morning after a crash that killed a woman driving a hatchback in Woodland Hills, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:47 a.m. on Topanga Canyon Boulevard at De La Osa Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The woman, a Tarzana resident in her 40s who was driving a Honda Fit, died at the scene.

The Dodger RAM driver was injured, but details about his condition were not immediately available. The driver was traveling at about 60 mph in a 40 mph zone at the time of the crash, investigators said.

Police said he was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol.

The road was closed for the investigation.