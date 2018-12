A shooting in Hollywood results in police arriving at the scene. Rick Montanez reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2018. (Published Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018)

Man Shot Near Sunset and Vine in Hollywood

A man is dead after a shooting at a Walgreens near the intersection of Vine Street and Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD said a man was shot by a security guard and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m.

Homicide detectives were en route to the scene as of 11:50 p.m.