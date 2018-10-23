Deadly Shooting in Woodland Hills Possible Result of Carjacking - NBC Southern California
Deadly Shooting in Woodland Hills Possible Result of Carjacking

By Joe Studley, Hetty Chang and Shahan Ahmed

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in Woodland Hills Tuesday night, during what police initially believe to be a carjacking.

    The Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. on the 23000 block of Leonora Drive, according to Officer Tony Im.

    One shooting victim was found at the scene, where he died, accoring to Im.

    No immediate description of a suspect was available, and police were initially searching for a Dodge Challenger. LAPD later confirmed that the vehicle had been located at Stonegate Drive and Overland Drive, abandoned.

    No further information was immediately available.

