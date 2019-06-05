Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Crash Near Newport Beach - NBC Southern California
Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Crash Near Newport Beach

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    A driver in a silver Mercedes Benz going in the wrong direction down State Route 73 crashed head-on into a white BMW, leaving at least one driver dead.

    The driver of the Mercedes Benz was seen driving southbound near Newport Beach at more than 100 miles per hour in northbound lanes. Another vehicle, a white Lexus was involved in the crash.

    The 23-year-old driver of the Mercedes was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center and is in critical condition, while the driver of the BMW, a 65-year-old woman, died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    Three lanes were closed on the northbound side of the freeway, according to Caltrans. The southbound lanes remain open.

