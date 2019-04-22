Father Charged With Attempted Murder of 8-Month-Old Son

The Tennessee father of an 8-month-old child was charged with attempted murder Monday after he was accused of trying to kill the child in a Los Angeles apartment last week.

Michael Freeman, 29, of Nashville, was charged with one count of attempted murder, and child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

Just after midnight Thursday, the man grabbed his son, Legend, from the baby's mother and locked himself in a vacant apartment, the office said.

After officers responded to the vacant apartment in the 800 block of S. Hill Street for the domestic incident, they subdued the man who officers say was allegedly beating the child.

Father Arrested After Attacking, Trying to Drown His Baby

A father is behind bars, accused of brutally beating and trying to drown his own 9-month-old child. Robert Kovacik reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Published Friday, April 19, 2019)

Officers said they saved the child's life, and he was taken to Los Angeles County USC Medical Center. He was in critical condition Thursday, and no update on his condition was provided Monday.

Freeman's bail was set at $1 million, though prosecutors recommended he be held without bail.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, if convicted as charged.