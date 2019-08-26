Video Captures Father of 5 on Bicycle Being Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver

Surveillance video captures a father on a bicycle getting run over by a pickup truck in Boyle Heights on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

A 53-year-old father of five spent four days in the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle in Boyle Heights, and police are now searching for the driver of the pickup truck.

Gabriel Lopez spent four days at Los Angeles County USC Medical Center with multiple injuries after being struck head-on by a pickup truck Thursday night near the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Calzona Street.

"I saw the truck on the corner. Then he lost control," Lopez, the victim, said. "He came all the way to the other side of the street. He just hit me."

Lopez fractured his back, suffered a blood clot and has numerous scrapes and bruises.

The father of five works in construction and is now unable to provide for his family until he recovers.

"It's pretty hard and when you don't have no income," Lopez says. "I don't know how to say it. It is hard."

The driver of the pickup truck, detectives say, lost control and veered onto the wrong side of the road. The driver did not stop, leaving Lopez injured on the road.