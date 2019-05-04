Father Finds Clue in Murder of His Son

Almost six months to the day, a family has renewed hope for a break in a murder case. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Friday May 3, 2019.

Father Finds a Clue in the Murder of His Son

The family of a Claremont man who was murdered in Mexico have recently found a new clue in the case.

Almost exactly 6 months to the day since he was murdered in Mexico, Taylor Meyer's father, Kris, says he stumbled upon a lead during a trip to the bank and it took this investigation to Oklahoma City.

For months, Kris Meyer feared the investigation into his son Taylor's murder was going nowhere.

"I don't wish this on anyone, it's absolutely horrific," Kris Meyer said.

Now, nearly six months later, detectives release security photos of a man and a woman at an atm drive through trying to use his son's credit card in Oklahoma City.

Kris Meyer talked to NBC4 describing the moment he saw the footage.

"Seeing the person that could potentially either he could have been involved in the murder or has connections to the people who were involved in the murder, it gave me a very eerie feeling," Kris Meyer said.

Authorities say Taylor was murdered while vacationing with friends in Playa del Carmen in November.

His father believes he was killed shortly after he withdrew money from an atm there. Months later, as Meyer was closing out his son's bank account back home he noticed something suspicious.

"It also showed 2 other transactions on December 7th, from banks in Oklahoma City," Kris said. "The bad guys may have forced him to give up his pin number."

It's unclear how the two seen in the security footage are connected to Taylor's murder, but this break could be what investigators need to solve the case.

"I think it was a cruel thing obviously, I would like justice, but i really don't want anyone else murdered in mexico," Kris said.

Kris says he forgives his son's killer, or killers, but does want them to be brought to justice.