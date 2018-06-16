Father of 2, Shot to Death by Teen in IE, Identified

Beshou Soliman, 30, was killed while working as a cashier at a San Bernardino gas station on Friday, June 15, 2018.

Police Saturday revealed the identity of a 30-year-old father of two who was shot to death by a juvenile at a gas station in the Inland Empire.

Beshou Soliman was working as a cashier at the Exon gas station located at 505 W. Orange Show Rd. in San Bernardino when a 17-year-old boy walked inside and mortally wounded him after demanding money, the San Bernardino Police Department said.

Police were alerted of the shooting by multiple 911 calls that came in around 5:39 p.m. Friday. Responding officers found Soliman on the floor of the gas station, bleeding out from a single gunshot wound, the SBPD said.

Detectives learned that the suspect had demanded money from the register and Soliman, offering no resistance, opened it, the SBPD said. For some reason, however, the suspect "became angry," walked around the counter and used a shotgun to fire a single shot at Soliman before grabbing the money and running out, police said.

Despite being mortally wounded, Soliman followed the suspect out the door and jumped on his back. However, the boy managed to get away, running south on E Street, the SBPD said.

Responding officers rendered first aid to Soliman before paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital, where he later died, the SBPD said.

Officers were able to arrest the boy with the help of the Colton Police Department, who matched his description and found him under the 215 Freeway on Fairway Drive. There, officers found a gun matching the one used in the shooting down the front of the boy's shorts, as well as additional evidence, the SBPD said.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of homicide.

Witnesses to the shooting are asked to call either Det. Campos or Sgt. Kokesh of the SBPD Homicide Unit. They can be reached at 909-384-5619 or 909-384-5613, respectively.