A father of three was struck-and-killed in South Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

A pedestrian, walking in the crosswalk and with the green light, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run motorist in the Vermont Square neighborhood in South Los Angeles, a police watch commander said Sunday.

The crash was a little after 9 p.m. Saturday, in the area of 43rd Street and Vermont Avenue, according to a watch commander at the LAPD's South Traffic Division.

Paramedics rushed the pedestrian to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, he said.

Samuel Plates, a family friend, says the hit-and-run victim was his friend and upstairs neighbor who was celebrating his 6-year-old daughter's birthday at a family party before the fatal crash.

A translator says he was planning on getting engaged the same day.

"He was also going to propose to his wife so it was tragic."

This marks the third fatal hit-and-run in just two weeks, according to the LAPD.

The driver traveled South on Vermont Avenue when police say the father had the green light at 43rd Street. Plates says the man was walking back from the liquor store — a block from home.

Now instead of celebrating, loved ones made a memorial and a family is planning a funeral for a loving father.

Detectives say they're searching for a possible red four-door car. They'll be searching the area Monday to see if any nearby cameras may have captured the crash on camera.

City News Service contributed to this report.