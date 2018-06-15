 #FathersDay: Share Your Favorite Pic With Dad - NBC Southern California
#FathersDay: Share Your Favorite Pic With Dad

By Kelcey Henderson

2 PHOTOS

3 minutes ago

It’s time to celebrate your dad! Show him love by sending us your favorite picture with him.

Send your pictures to isee@nbcla.com or tag us on social media using the hashtags #fathersday and #NBCLA.

Look for the picture you sent to us below. You may also find some pictures from our own NBCLA team.
