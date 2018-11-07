Feast Your Way Around Disney's Festival of Holidays

Dancing from one dining experience to the next? Hopping from bite-packed booth to bite-packed booth? Sashaying to your next sprightly sip? You don't need to move with such pluck and effervescence, unless, of course, you happen to be in Anaheim, inside Disney California Adventure, when the Festival of Holidays is happily happening. For the yearly event, which spotlights a number of cultures around the world through a variety of vivacious eats, is sashay-worthy, and likely to make an eater quite effervescent.



Why? Because of the variety of vittles, and the not-too-dear prices which allows an adventurous, globe-trotting eater to try a bunch in one short stroll.



The Festive Foods Marketplace, part of the Festival of Holidays and the larger Holidays at Disneyland Resort, opens on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. How many turkey and stuffing tamales, piquant pozole, and vanilla and cranberry trifles can you devour in one go? Find out, festive foodies, at this ebullient seasonal spectacular.