Feds Drop Case Against Aliso Viejo Bombing Suspect

A look inside the building rocked by an explosive blast in Aliso Viejo that killed one woman. This was a chiropractic office in the building.

Federal prosecutors dropped the criminal case Monday against a man from Long Beach arrested following the fatal bombing of an Aliso Viejo beauty salon.

Stephen William Beal was released from federal custody early Sunday morning.

He had been accused in a criminal complaint of possessing an unregistered destructive device after federal agents said they discovered explosive materials during a search of Beal’s home and garage.

In a court filing prosecutors said, “further examination by the Federal Bureau of Investigation raises questions as to whether the devices meet the statutory definition for a “destructive device.”

Daughter, Neighbor Speak About Man Accused of OC Bombing

Neighbors and the daughter of the man accused of bombing a medical building in Aliso Viejo speak out. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. (Published Thursday, May 17, 2018)

The search of Beal’s home began hours after the explosion May 15 at a medical office building on Mareblu that killed 48-year-old aesthetician Ildiko Krajnyak-Vestil.

Beal was in business with Krajnyak-Vestil and the two had recently ended a romantic relationship, friends and authorities confirmed.

Beal was ordered held without bail last week after federal prosecutor convinced a judge he was a potential danger to society.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Karen Scott cited Beal’s, "knowledge of explosive construction," and, "built explosives found at home," as reasons for denying bail.

Beal called authorities after he learned of the bombing and talked to investigators at length that night.

He told agents the explosives were in reality components he had used in a model rocketry hobby and that they had no sinister purpose, according to federal court documents.