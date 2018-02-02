Fees Waived at the 'Fabulous 54' Adoption Event

Been pondering a new feline sweetie to welcome into your home and your heart? Do you have a lot of love to give? Your moment has arrived: Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA is holding a special adoption event over the first weekend in February, centered on 54 beautiful cats.



The "Fabulous 54" were "...rescued from a single Pasadena residence last week," and to expedite these sweet cats finding homes, the society has waived all adoption fees through Feb. 4. Need to know more? Phone or stop by the Raymond Avenue animal center, and talk to a staff member or volunteer.