Carlos Llanes, 41, of Bloomington, was wanted on a felony domestic violence warrant.

A San Bernardino County man considered "armed and dangerous" was wanted on a felony domestic violence warrant, authorities announced Tuesday.

The alleged domestic violence incident took place Saturday in Yucaipa shortly after 10 p.m.

The suspect -- 41-year-old Carlos Llanes of Bloomington -- has ties to a residence in the 12000 block of 13th St. in Yucaipa and is also known to frequent the area, sheriff's officials said.

Carlos Llanes is known to drive a black 2005 Lexus IS300 sedan with California plate 8KYU876.

Photo credit: San Bernardino Sheriff's Department

Llanes was described as 6 feet tall and weight between 180 and 200 pounds. He typically wears a shaved head and has several tattoos on his face and neck.

If you see Llanes or the above mentioned vehicle, you're asked to call your local police agency or 911.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Deputy Christopher Coillot at the Yucaipa Station at 909-918-2305.