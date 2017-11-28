A car thief who stole a Ferrari from a Costa Mesa car garage took it on a joyride for two weeks and was arrested at a gas station after he ran out of gas. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (Published 3 hours ago)

A car thief who stole a Ferrari from a service center in Costa Mesa was arrested Nov. 1 at a Mobil gas station in Santa Ana after the vehicle ran out of gas.

The thief took the $340,000 Ferrari 458 Spider on a two-week joyride after he stole it from the Ferrari Maserati of Newport Beach upon finding the keys in the car.

The victim’s boyfriend dropped the vehicle off at the service center and was in disbelief after hearing it was stolen.

"They said, 'Sir, sorry. Your car’s been stolen,'" Eadweard York, the victim’s boyfriend said. "I could not believe it. I was just like in shock."

$340,000 Ferrari Taken in For Service Stolen From Orange County Dealership

In his possession, the thief, who was identified as Israel Perez Rangel, caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages to the Ferrari. The victim, who purchased the car in 2016 and planned to pass it on to her son as a family heirloom, received a check from the insurance for the depreciated value of the vehicle.

After the experience, York has words of wisdom to offer drivers:

"Be careful who you give your keys to because you may never see your car again," he said.