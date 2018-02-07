Fido Floats Festoon the Doggie Gras Parade

Purple, yellow, and green shimmer on a host of "floats" — okay, they're pup strollers and pullable wagons — rolling through this annual event, a party spotlighting animal rescue. The Helen Woodward Animal Center is behind the yearly bash, the Rancho Santa Fe Farmer's Market is the spot, Sunday, Feb. 11 is the date, and dogs of all furs and fanciness will join.



Don't have a float for your barker? No worries. She can join the fun for ten bucks, which will help out the center's many animal-helping programs. If you do have a snazzy Mardi Gras-style get-up, ask your hound to wear that. Or simply show from 10 a.m. to noon to on Feb. 11 to enjoy the holiday spirit and canine-sweet scene.