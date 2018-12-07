Fido Photos with Santa Now Melting Hearts

Who's a good dog? Santa knows. (Answer: All of them.) Find fun places to take Fido around SoCal this season.

"Who's a good dog?" is a commonly asked question, but it is a question no human ever truly need spent time pondering, for the answer remains consistent throughout the canine kingdom.

For that dog, and this dog, and your dog, and every dog is, yes, a very good dog.

Santa Claus knows this — after all, he keeps the whole "Nice/Naughty" list nearby, if not on a scrolled-up piece of paper, then, probably in like an app — and he always makes time to meet with some really good dogs each year.

Which, as stated earlier, is every. Single. Dog.

If you'd like your canine to commune with Kris Kringle, there are opportunities coming up, around Southern California.

Some arf-able examples?

The District at Tustin Legacy will be offering free pet photos with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 8. The hours are noon to 2 p.m., and the place is the Wonderland Holiday house, a Noël-tastic nook made for card-ready photo-taking. You'll get a free print-out, or the snapshot mailed to you, too.

The Citadel Outlets is hosting Santa Pet Night on Sunday, Dec. 16 from 6 to 8 in the evening. Just make sure your favorite furry one is rocking a leash or harness, and then prepare for some Santa-style posing.

The Grove is all about the Santa Paws Pet Photos on Tuesday, Dec. 11. You and your four-footed friend'll want to be there from 6:30 to 9 p.m., and you can reserve through the shopping center. (But, yep, walk-ins are okay, too.)

Brea Mall is welcoming wet-nosed visitors and their humans on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 9. Spend the afternoon gussying your lil' guy up for his Santa pic, or, you know... just relax before heading over to the mall for your sitting.

Santa Monica Place has reserved two special dates, Dec. 12 and 19, for pet photos with Santa. Head for Center Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m., and, you bet, cats are welcome. Please do bring your buddy in a carrier or with a leash in tow.

And while Santa may not be in the house, there will be "all-new holiday photo props" at Old Pasadena Yappy Holidays, a dog-gone cute happening around the district on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 8. Several pup-nice restaurants around the area will keep the happy hour deals flowing all the way to 5 o'clock. The dogly details? Woof.

