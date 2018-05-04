Fiesta! Eye 22 SoCal Cinco de Mayo Picks

The fifth day of May traditionally delivers beautiful dance, delicious eats, heartfelt canciones, and a host of ways to remember, honor, and raise a glass to Mexico's victory over France at Puebla in 1862. Several Southern California spots will recall this moment, and embrace modern ways of celebrating, on Saturday, May 5.



Eager to return to a spot where you enjoyed chilaquiles on a past May 5 or to find a fresh fiesta to join? Scroll on to see a bevy of beautiful, flavorful, and song-filled celebrations, dishes, and drinks around the region. Just check the place you'd like to go for specifics, like hours, and, yep: Some of the parties are 21-and-over only.



Also note that a few spots will be more food-oriented, some will spotlight performance, while others will keep the party atmosphere going into the night.