Fight Breaks Out Outside of Democratic Forum in Long Beach

By Sydney Kalich

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    At least three people were hurt after a fight outside a Democratic forum that was being held in Long Beach, California, on Saturday. 

    According to Long Beach Police, a peaceful rally was being held outside the Long Beach Arena, where Democrats were holding a forum for presidential candidates. 

    Two men approached another man and a fight took place, according to police. Two people were transported to the hospital and one was treated at the scene, officials said.

    According to police, everyone who participated in the fight was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. 

