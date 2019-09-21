Fight, Broken Glass at Fox Hills Mall Lead to Panic, Fear of Shooting

A fight at Fox Hills Mall in Culver City causes panic and fear of a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Published 25 minutes ago)

A fight at a popular Los Angeles area mall resulted in broken glass and fear of a shooting, Culver City police said Saturday.

The fight, captured on cell phone video, inside a Footlocker store at Fox Hills Mall in Culver City featured a group of people standing outside the store while two people appeared to be fighting inside.

At one point, one of the people from the group on the outside appears to shake the glass door with enough force to break it. That sound likely led to the panic.

The fight and broken glass caused chaos at the mall and led people to believe there was a shooting, the Culver City Police Department said.

There was no evidence of a shooting, police said, and no arrests were made.