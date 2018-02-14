It might be hard to believe after he dazzled the world with a jaw-dropping performance that put the United States in a position to win a medal in Pyeongchang, but Adam Rippon just wasn't all that into figure skating as a kid.
Born in Pennsylvania and now living in Los Angeles, Rippon didn't pick up the sport until about age 10 and calls himself a later bloomer. Rippon faced several setbacks along the path to Pyeongchang, missing out on Vancouver and Sochi, before seizing the moment in his first event of the 2018 Winter Games.