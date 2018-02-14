 Photos: Olympic Figure Skater Adam Rippon Through the Years - NBC Southern California
Photos: Olympic Figure Skater Adam Rippon Through the Years

By Jonathan Lloyd

2 hours ago

It might be hard to believe after he dazzled the world with a jaw-dropping performance that put the United States in a position to win a medal in Pyeongchang, but Adam Rippon just wasn't all that into figure skating as a kid.

Born in Pennsylvania and now living in Los Angeles, Rippon didn't pick up the sport until about age 10 and calls himself a later bloomer. Rippon faced several setbacks along the path to Pyeongchang, missing out on Vancouver and Sochi, before seizing the moment in his first event of the 2018 Winter Games.

As he prepares to compete again in the Pyeonchang, this time in singles competition, take a look back at Adam Rippon through the years.
